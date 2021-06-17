NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews battled an intense fire Thursday in Newark.
It happened at a vacant residential building on 14th Street just before noon.
Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters trying to hose down the flames from the roof as thick, black smoke poured from the building.
The flames spread to neighboring homes on either side.
One firefighter suffered a minor neck injury. Seven families were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.