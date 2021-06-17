NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined community leaders Thursday in Harlem for the construction kick-off of the National Urban League headquarters.
The Urban League Empowerment Center will be located on 125th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue.
"This project is going to revitalize Harlem. It is smart, it is right, it is mixed use. It brings a museum, it brings affordable housing, it brings retail. It brings commercial space. In and of itself, it is going to revitalize Harlem," Cuomo said Thursday.
The $242 million project will house New York's first museum dedicated to Civil Rights.
It will also provide 170 units of affordable housing, below-market office space and retail space anchored by Target and Trader Joe’s.