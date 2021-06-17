TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Looking for the best state to live in? Look no farther than our very own New Jersey.
WalletHub released its 2021's Best States to Live In list on Tuesday, and the Garden State took home top honors.
States were ranked based on 52 factors, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
New Jersey ranked No. 1 overall and No. 4 in the lowest crime rate.
Gov. Phil Murphy commented on the ranking on Twitter, saying, “You know it. I know it. All nine million of us who call this state home know it.”
"New Jersey is #1. And with our historic investments in education, health care, and our communities, we're going to keep building a stronger and fairer state – together," he wrote.
New York came in third overall, behind Massachusetts. Connecticut was listed at No. 22.