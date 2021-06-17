TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An extensive new report says America’s war on drugs has been a failure in New Jersey.
The New Jersey Policy Perspective advocacy group says the state has spent nearly $12 billion on arrests, prosecutions and incarcerations in just the last decade.
Despite the billions spent, the report shows the number of overdose deaths has skyrocketed for whites, Blacks and Hispanics.
It also shows Black people are arrested more than three times as often as white people for drug violations.
To read the report, click here.