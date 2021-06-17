NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This September marks 20 years since the attacks on 9/11, and with Father’s Day coming up, the Mets hosted a group of families who lost loved ones on and after that tragic day.

Father’s Day weekend is a time to celebrate dad, but for many families, it’s a challenging time of year.

“Father’s Day has always been a really important day at Tuesday’s Children because Dad isn’t there. Seven out of eight of those lost on 9/11 were fathers, so we always try to do something fun,” said Terry Sears, executive director of Tuesday’s Children.

Tuesday’s Children, a group that offers support to those affected by the attacks on Sept. 11, invited families out to Citi Field to watch the Mets take on the Cubs on Thursday, enjoying sweet views from a private suite.

They even got a shoutout on the jumbotron.

Twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman were 11 when their father, Andrew, was killed on 9/11.

“We always like to say ‘never forget.’ I feel like, Mike and I, we truly never forget. You know, our dad lives with us every single day,” Dan Friedman told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

“I let myself think about it for a little bit every day, and then I have to keep going. Otherwise, it’s just too sad,” Ashley Bisman said.

Bisman was 16 when her dad, Jeffrey Goldflam, died in the attacks.

Two decades later, the grief remains.

“For the people affected, it will always feel like yesterday,” Bisman said.

Twenty years later, families are still becoming tragic victims of the attacks on Sept. 11.

Danny Ward was a police officer who worked for months in the recovery near Ground Zero. He died in February 2020 of 9/11-related illnesses.

For his widow, Heather Ward, Father’s Day is now a brutal reminder that Danny is no longer here.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to see the dads with their children, and it’s not a jealousy thing. It’s just, it opens up the wounds that you think is finally closing,” she said.

For some, baseball is a special way to remember Dad, to bond and make new memories together.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.