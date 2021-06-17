NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Newark Museum of Art is spotlighting New Jersey artists in a special exhibition.
It’s the 2021 New Jersey Arts Annual ReVision and Respond.READ MORE: With Just 5 Days Until The Democratic Mayoral Primary Election, Candidates Bring Out Stars And Celebs
An open call went out for artists to apply.READ MORE: Long Island School Staffers Honored For Protecting Children When Alleged Drunk Driver Drove Onto School Field
Works by 45 artists were selected, depicting themes of loss, isolation, identity and social justice.
The museum says it was interested in seeing how artists interpreted the events during these turbulent times.MORE NEWS: Residents Of Upper West Side High-Rise Step Up To Help Doorman Who Lost Everything In Apartment Fire
The exhibition is on display through Aug. 22. For more information, visit newarkmuseumart.org/2021njaa.