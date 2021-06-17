HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s the case of the purloined perfume.
Suffolk County Police said Thursday that the Ulta shop on Walt Whitman Road has actually been robbed twice.READ MORE: Reports Of Small Aircraft In Water Off Long Beach Island Unfounded, Sheriff's Office Says
Wednesday, they announced that they were searching for four suspects that they say stole 76 bottles worth more than $7,000 on June 9.READ MORE: New Jersey Named Best State To Live In, According To New Ranking
On Thursday, they disclosed that the same shop had been robbed two days earlier, on June 7. They say two women walked into the store, and walked out with “multiple” bottles of perfume, worth $1,420.
It’s not clear if the two crimes are connected, except that they took place at the same location with a similar M.O.MORE NEWS: Reopening New York: US Open To Allow Full Fan Capacity At 2021 Tournament
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. All tips will be kept confidential.