FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a car from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot.
It happened back on May 28 at the restaurant on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale.
Jeffrey Dowling, 39, and Stacy Basso, 36, were charged with grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance on June 17.
According to police, it started when a Chick-Fil-A employee left their keys to a 2014 Chevy Traverse on a table in the dining area.
Another employee, not knowing who left the keys there, asked Dowling if they were his.
Dowling said they were his keys. He and Basso left the restaurant with the Traverse, police said.
Police recovered the stolen car on Avalon Court Drive in Melville and returned it to the owner.