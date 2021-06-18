NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vandal allegedly targeted the new MTA turnstile sensors more than half a dozen times over the course of a year.
Police are looking for a man who smashed the OMNY displays at the Borough Hall and Court Street subway stations in Brooklyn.
He’s accused of using an unknown object to damage the sensors on seven separate occasions between May 31, 2020, and June 14, 2021.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.