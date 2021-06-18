NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from the Justice Department purportedly shows a former NYPD officer at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.
It comes from newly released body camera footage.READ MORE: Flames Burst From Burning Tire Shop In East Flatbush; No Injuries, FDNY Says
Prosecutors say Thomas Webster, a former marine and retired NYPD member, is seen in the video wearing red.READ MORE: Yankee Stadium To Return To Full Capacity For 1st Time Since Pandemic Started
Officials say Webster, in the video, screams profanity, wields a flagpole and rushes at officers.
Webster faces seven federal charges, including assaulting police. The video is being used in the case against him.MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Mostly Sunny, Highs In 80s, Late Shower Possible Friday
Webster pleaded not guilty.