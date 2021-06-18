CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from the Justice Department purportedly shows a former NYPD officer at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

It comes from newly released body camera footage.

Prosecutors say Thomas Webster, a former marine and retired NYPD member, is seen in the video wearing red.

Officials say Webster, in the video, screams profanity, wields a flagpole and rushes at officers.

Webster faces seven federal charges, including assaulting police. The video is being used in the case against him.

Webster pleaded not guilty.

