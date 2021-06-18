By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. A late day or evening shower can't be ruled out.
A passing shower and even some rumbles of thunder are possible tonight, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy.
A passing shower and even some rumbles of thunder are possible tonight, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy.

It will be a little milder, too, with temps only falling into the 60s to around 70 in NYC.
Tomorrow’s hotter and more humid with a 40% chance of showers/thunderstorms; a strong t’storm is possible with gusty winds being the main concern.
Highs will be in the upper 80s with some 90+ degree readings possible.
Things quiet down for Father’s Day, but the heat stays in place… Highs in the 80s.