NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A moped crash in Brooklyn left two people critically hurt Friday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. on Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police say a man and woman were riding on a moped when a truck rear-ended them, throwing them from the vehicle.
The victims were taken to Interfaith Medical Center.
We’re told the truck driver remained on the scene.