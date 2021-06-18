CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A moped crash in Brooklyn left two people critically hurt Friday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say a man and woman were riding on a moped when a truck rear-ended them, throwing them from the vehicle.

The victims were taken to Interfaith Medical Center.

We’re told the truck driver remained on the scene.

