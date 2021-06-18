NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens family was in for quite the shock when they found a human bone inside the home they just moved into.

Mohammad Siddique and his wife moved into the home in Jamaica Estates about a month ago. They wanted something with a bit more room. As they explored all the different nooks and crannies, they found what looked like a human bone.

They initially thought it was a fake, but after calling police, the medical examiner took a look and confirmed it’s real.

“I could never believe actually it could be human bone,” Siddique told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon.

He says it was long. Cops tell us it’s a femur bone.

The person who made the discovery was Siddique’s cousin Haider Khan.

“The moment I pulled it out, I knew it was a bone. I just didn’t know if it was real or fake,” Khan said.

Once he realized what it was, he says he was worried he moved it, fearful it could be evidence of something sinister.

The neighborhood has a rich history with homes that were built well over 100 years ago, and it’s that history that could explain the mystery behind this human bone.

“In 100 years, there are only three owners,” Siddique said.

All three of them were surgeons. He says having talked to the previous homeowner, they think it may just be a relic of a different time.

“They used to practice in the house, sometimes in the basement,” Siddique said. “But back in the day, actually, it was very, very normal.”

For now, police say no other remains were found, they don’t suspect any foul play and they’re working to figure out just long that bone has been around.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.