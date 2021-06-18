NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced plans to start scaling back mass vaccination sites in New York.
With 70% of adult New Yorkers having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the state will shift focus to areas with low vaccination rates.
As part of that effort, the governor announced nine new pop-up vaccination sites that will be located at early voting locations.
The pop-ups will be in areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.
All sites will be open for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.