NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A retired NYPD sergeant has received his Purple Heart.
He finally got the award seven decades after being wounded on D Day.
The Army presented 99-year-old Ozzie Fletcher with the medal at Fort Hamilton on Friday.

Today, retired NYPD Sergeant Ozzie Fletcher received the Purple Heart for injuries received 76 yrs ago while serving in the @USArmy when his vehicle was struck by a missile on D-Day.

I'm honored to share this day w/ Sgt Fletcher & thank him for his services to our nation & city! pic.twitter.com/CXmHiZlz1Y
I’m honored to share this day w/ Sgt Fletcher & thank him for his services to our nation & city! pic.twitter.com/CXmHiZlz1Y
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 18, 2021
He was wounded in Normandy, but due to racism in the 1940s, his story was overlooked for decades before recently being approved by the Secretary of the Army.