NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday after a slashing in the Times Square subway station.

The city’s latest subway slashing happened mere steps from live music inside the station.

Performers David Hincapie and Duoii Xi were caught off-guard while trying to send commuters home on a happy note.

“I honestly just noticed they were closing off the area and there was a lot of officers there,” Hincapie told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Out of the corner of his eye, Hincapie could see officers putting up crime scene tape and swarming the hallway leading to the N/Q/R/W platform while other first responders tended to the victim, who was slashed in the head.

“It’s really sad,” Hincapie said.

The victim was bloodied all over his body with a big bandage around his head and face.

Subway riders passing the scene say it makes them nervous, but sadly, they are no longer surprised.

“It’s terrible. I mean, it’s terrible. I think it’s probably getting worse after having gotten better. So I mean, people are desperate,” commuter John Thompson said.

“I think that’s a little freaky. I just think that the crime during the pandemic has gone upwards,” commuter Cody Wolf said.

Transit crime has been steadily spiking just as the city reopens and welcomes back tourists.

Believing in New York, Hincapie and Xi plan to keep entertaining passengers, even though they know it worries their family and friends.

“I mean, I tell them that I’m gonna be OK, and I really hope I’m gonna be OK, but no, I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Xi said.

Police still aren’t saying what they believe led to the attack, but the 35-year-old victim is not being cooperative with the cops.

No description of the suspect has been released, but he has not been caught at this time.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.