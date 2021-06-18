NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flames and smoke filled the sky during a massive fire at a tire shop in Brooklyn early Friday morning.
The FDNY said they got the fire under control and nobody was hurt, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.
It started at a tire shop on Church Avenue at East 57th Street in East Flatbush.
Cellphone video shows the inferno – flames shot out of the business. Fire officials on the scene said racks of tires and debris were burning.
Crews had to make sure the fire did not spread to adjoining businesses or residences behind the building. They were able to contain it.
Officials told CBS2 no one was inside the business when the fire started and no injuries were reported, including to firefighters.
The fire marshal remained on the scene, but there was nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious, according to officials.