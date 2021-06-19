By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Saturday! It’ll sure feel like summer out there as the temps and humidity are both up.

While there is a thunderstorm risk, it’s a decent weekend overall.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and there is a chance of some showers and storms by late afternoon and especially into this evening.

They’ll be scattered so it’s not a washout, but could drop a brief downpour when passing through.

The best risk of a strong to severe storm is to the south and west of the city, but anyone is fair game. Just keep an eye to the sky!

Things quiet down again after midnight and it’s a dry start for Father’s Day.

Tomorrow is mostly to partly sunny and once again, we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Expect temps in the upper 80s. Summer officially arrives Sunday night at 11:32 p.m.

Monday stays hot and very humid with some more scattered thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon… typical weather for the first full day of summer!

So, don’t cancel any outdoor plans this weekend. Just stay safe and be prepared for brief interruptions during the PM hours. Have a good one!