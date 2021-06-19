By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a steamy Saturday across the region with temps well into the 80s with elevated humidity.
Storms moved through this afternoon and a few more will continue tonight. It’ll be a warm, muggy night with temps bottoming out around 70.
Tomorrow will be another sizzler and, for the most part, dry… a great day to celebrate Father’s Day out in the yard with a BBQ.
Temps will be near 90 with even higher humidity, and as such there will be a slight risk for PM showers & storms… but by no means a washout.
Monday is when the muggy factor peaks and we'll have a better risk for scattered showers and storms, so make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning.
Have a great night!