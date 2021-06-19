NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective who was nearly killed on the job in Brooklyn received a special honor Saturday night.
Det. Dalsh Veve was an honorary flag captain before the Islanders game.
He was severely injured in 2017 after he was dragged for several blocks by a teenager driving a stolen car in East Flatbush.
Veve suffered injuries that left him paralyzed.