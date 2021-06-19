NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Juneteenth festival is underway in Brooklyn Saturday for what is now a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The annual celebration at Herbert Von King Park in Bedford-Stuyvesant is in its 12th year, but organizers said the holiday has taken on a new meaning since the death of George Floyd in 2020, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

It’s a reminder of how far the country has come, but also how far there is still to go.

A joyous celebration for America’s newest federal holiday brought Esmay Robinson, 89, to her feet. She was unable to contain her excitement.

“This is a celebration, a Black celebration. All them years of suffering, and this is New York, baby,” said Robinson, a Harlem resident.

A first of its kind block party brought hundreds to Harlem’s St. Nicholas Park to dance, sing and reflect Friday.

Festivities continue across the city this weekend, including at Herbert Von King Park.

Athenia Rodney has been organizing the event for a dozen years.

“We have the American Independence Day, which is the Fourth of July, and then there’s Juneteenth, which is Black Independence Day,” Rodney said. “And my point is that they have equal importance in the world.”

In addition to live performance, the festival includes music, food and workshops celebrating the achievements of the Black community.

Historically, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved people they were freed.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward in recognizing the sins of the past.

“We all know that slavery officially ended in 1865. But we also all know that, in many ways, slavery is still with us. And we have to fight it every day,” Schumer said.

“Juneteenth is a moment to recommit ourselves to change, to action, to not accepting a status quo that we all know is still broken,” said de Blasio.

Yvonne Davis said she hopes this is the catalyst for real change.

“I hope this is the beginning of something. It just doesn’t end here, that it will still move on and recognize our history and what we’ve been through as a Black people in America,” Davis said.

Click here for a list of Juneteenth events in our area.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.