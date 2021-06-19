NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a photo of a person of interest in a brazen shooting in the Bronx, where two innocent children got caught between the victim and the gunman.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

Police say an individual in all black clothing shot a 24-year-old man in the back and both legs before getting on a scooter operated by another individual and fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video shows the victim running from the gunman. The victim runs into two young children and falls over, all while the gunman continues to chase him.

At one point, the victim appears to use the two children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, as a human shield.

The victim made his own way to the hospital and is expected to survive. Sources tell CBS2 he has four priors and is linked to two street gangs.

The two children, who are not connected to the victim, were not harmed.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.