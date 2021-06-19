By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey There!
Happy weekend everyone! Expect hot temps and steamy conditions especially today. Temps will reach the upper 80s for many and the humidity will make you sweat. This could trigger a stray storm Saturday afternoon, even a possible shower on Sunday.
Overall, Father's Day is a good one. Mostly sunny, and slightly lower humidity. High temp: 85-89.
Monday stays hot and steamy ahead of what could be Trop Storm Claudette, or the remnants of her. The storm is not looking like a direct impact, but it will enhance some of the rain combining forces briefly with a passing cold front Tuesday.
Have a great weekend! Check back in for the latest.