NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a man they say attacked a woman and raped her in a Queens alley more than a year ago.
Rony Lopez Alvarez, 38, of Georgia, is facing numerous charges including rape, robbery and kidnapping, according to police.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Alvarez, who police say attacked and raped the 27-year-old woman as she was walking home on Jamaica Avenue near 163rd Street around 4 a.m. on January 18, 2020.
According to police, the victim was forcibly dragged into the alley where she was raped. When the attacker first grabbed the woman, he covered her mouth and told her "I am going to kill you," police said in 2020.
The attack left neighbors stunned.
"That's very terrifying because I have two kids of my own. And God forbid I'm scheduled to work early in the morning. I don't want to get attacked," Queens Village resident Joanne Valaire told CBS2.
Police said the victim suffered injuries to her entire body.