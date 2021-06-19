NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Radio City Music Hall hosted a fully vaccinated, 100% capacity audience Saturday night.
The iconic venue was the site for the premiere of a new documentary about comedian David Chapelle for the final night of the Tribeca Festival.
Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are getting ready to rock the stage at Madison Square Garden.
Sunday night's show will be the first concert with 100% at the Garden since the start of the pandemic.
Ticketholders will have to show proof they’re fully vaccinated to get inside the arena.