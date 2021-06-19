CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Foo Fighters To Perform In Front Of 100% Capacity Audience At Madison Square Garden SundayBy CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, New York, Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Radio City Music Hall hosted a fully vaccinated, 100% capacity audience Saturday night.

The iconic venue was the site for the premiere of a new documentary about comedian David Chapelle for the final night of the Tribeca Festival.

READ MORE: Juneteenth Celebrations Across New York City Take On New Meaning In 2021

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are getting ready to rock the stage at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE: Man Allegedly Armed With Taser, Large Knife Arrested At Washington Square Park

Sunday night’s show will be the first concert with 100% at the Garden since the start of the pandemic.

MORE NEWS: NYPD Detective Injured In 2017 Vehicular Attack Honored At Islanders Game

Ticketholders will have to show proof they’re fully vaccinated to get inside the arena.

CBSNewYork Team