By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, it was a sunny and steamy Sunday across the region. It was perfect for celebrating Father's Day in the yard, the pool, or at the beach.
The skies were also much more settled, with far less storm activity compared to Saturday.
There will be a couple of isolated thundershowers early Sunday night, but the real story overnight will be the warm and humid conditions. Expect temperatures to only dip into the mid 70s overnight with super-high humidity.
Monday will continue the sizzlin’ trend with mainly sunny skies, temps close to 90, and even higher humidity.
Those seeking relief at the shores will want to bear in mind a "moderate" risk of rip currents.
Late Monday night and into Tuesday is when we expect another round of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. So, stay tuned!