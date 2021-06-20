By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Father’s Day. It’s a toasty finish to wrap up the weekend and if you’re planning on outdoor celebrations with dad, it’s looking good!

There’s a slim risk of a few isolated thunderstorms popping up, but nothing like we saw yesterday.

Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon and you’ll be feeling the humidity.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with the best bet at seeing a pop-up storm inland. They’re spotty though and most locations stay dry.

After a lingering stray shower/thunderstorm early this evening, it’s a quiet… but very muggy night. Temps will only fall into the 70s around NYC with 60s in the distant suburbs.

The summer season officially arrives tonight at 11:32 p.m.

Monday is when the humidity peaks… it’s hot and humid again with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

There’s a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially into the late afternoon and early evening as a front approaches. A few could be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts the main threat.

It stays unsettled for Tuesday as the front moves across and pulls in some moisture from Claudette as it passes off the coast. But the humidity will be falling throughout the day, setting us up for a beautiful mid to late week.

Temps will be back into the 70s with no humidity. Stay cool and have a great Father’s Day!