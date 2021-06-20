NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams says a member of his campaign was stabbed on Sunday in the Bronx.

The NYPD confirmed a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at 149th Street and Morris Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Adams then took to Twitter to say the man “has been working hard & volunteering every day,” adding the man is in surgery and, “We pray for him. This violence must stop.”

A member of Team Adams — who has been working hard & volunteering every day — was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

Investigators said the man was uncooperative at the scene, and had gotten into some kind of dispute with the person who attacked him.

He’s expected to survive.

Many of the other mayoral contenders quickly took to social media to offer their thoughts.

“Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric,” Andrew Yang said.

“This is horrifying news. My heart goes out to this volunteer and his loved ones. Elyse and I wish a speedy recovery,” Scott Stringer said.

“My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to fear walking down the street,” Maya Wiley added.

“Pained to hear this. Sending love to his family and thinking of the team and volunteers,” Kathryn Garcia added.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.