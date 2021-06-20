By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, and Happy Father's Day! It's gonna be another steamy day with high heat and humidity. Temps this morning start off around 70 under mainly sunny skies, and will only soar from there!
Expect more clouds building into the region this afternoon with high temps reaching the upper 80s and low 90s once again. There is a slight risk for some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, but not as widespread or as potent as yesterday. We'll also welcome the arrival of summer later tonight as the new season officially begins at 11:32 p.m.
Monday is when the muggy factor peaks and we'll have a better risk for scattered showers and storms, so make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning. Have a great Father's Day!