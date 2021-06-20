CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Gun violence, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting investigation continues in Brooklyn after a man in a wheelchair was shot on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his cheek, the NYPD said.

The incident happened on Sterling Place near Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

CBS2 has learned the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

CBSNewYork Team