NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting investigation continues in Brooklyn after a man in a wheelchair was shot on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his cheek, the NYPD said.
The incident happened on Sterling Place near Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.
CBS2 has learned the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.