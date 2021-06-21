NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dance Against Cancer brings music back to the stage for a star-studded performance benefiting the American Cancer Society.

This year’s special guest star is Kevin Boseman, whose brother, actor Chadwick Boseman, died of cancer last year.

Dance Against Cancer was founded by two dancers who both lost a parent to the disease and decided to hold an annual, one-night-only event to raise money for the American Cancer Society, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“You want to be able to do something and if you’re not a medical professional, you’ve kind of run out of options,” said Erin Fogarty. “Even if you’ve lost someone to this disease, it feels like they’re still with you.”

This year’s cast includes esteemed dancer and cancer survivor Kevin Boseman.

“Are you excited about Monday?” Moore asked Boseman.

“Very, and nervous,” Boseman said. “This is probably my first big performance since 2013, I think.”

“It feels sort of like a moment for me to put a stamp on my experience, to give something back to the cancer community,” he continued.

The event is personal for Boseman, whose brother, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, died of cancer last summer.

“It has been horrible,” Boseman said. “It has profoundly changed my life, having gone through it. In a lot of ways, it’s been a blessing.”

“How so?” Moore asked.

“It’s made me realize what’s important, that a lot of the things we chase, like careers and relationships, you know, things that are outside of our control are often unimportant,” said Boseman.

The Dance Against Cancer stage is set at Lincoln Center. The event has raised more than $2 million for cancer research. This year, the money will focus on initiatives encouraging people to get screened.

“Our big mission for this particular year is, as we return to the stage, is return to screen. Cancer screenings, early screenings can really do the work,” Fogarty said.

Dancers return to the stage with the goal of using art to give the gift of life to those in need.

Guests will enjoy the show from private pods on the lawn at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park.

Tickets for Monday night’s event are still available, but going fast.