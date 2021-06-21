NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has hit a major vaccine milestone.
Nine million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered citywide.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: New York Sports And Entertainment Venues Welcome Back Fans At Full Capacity
That includes doses given in the city to non-city residents.READ MORE: Foo Fighters Rock MSG In First Full-Capacity Show In New York City Since Most COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted
The city’s Health Department says more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than four million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Gottlieb Says US Needs New Vaccine Strategy As Pace Of Shots Lags
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here