NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Music fans and sports fans had lots to celebrate over the weekend, as several venues returned to full capacity in New York City.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, all COVID restrictions will be lifted Monday at Citi Field.

The cheers will be at full volume at Citi Field Monday evening for the Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

No more masks or social distancing, and they don’t have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test at Citi Field.

Duddridge caught up with a fan and delivery driver dropping off bread at the stadium.

“Now that they’re fully open and everything, it’s good for my business, and really good to go to a game with everyone cheering,” said delivery driver Justin Harries.

Yankee Stadium returned to full seating Friday night, as the Bronx Bombers took on the Oakland Athletics in front of a full crowd.

“It feels great, it feels great,” Yankees fan Matthew Warbet told CBS2.

From one sign of New York’s comeback to another, Madison Square Garden hosted the Foo Fighters on Sunday night. Fans lined up around MSG for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020.

COVID VACCINE

Unlike Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, though, all guests over the age of 16 had to show proof of vaccination before going through the door.

Outside the venue, some protested, saying the vaccine should not be required for events.

“Should we be forced to take a vaccine or lose our freedom?” said John Allenville, of upstate.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The opposition, though, did not ruin the excitement. Many were just happy to taste pre-pandemic life again.

On Saturday, Radio City Music Hall saw its first full capacity event — the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary — with a fully vaccinated audience. Saturday night also marked the closing night gala for the 20th festival, which was seen as a symbolic reawakening of the arts in New York.

There’s even more to look forward to, with Springsteen on Broadway set to resume performances on June 26.

It is up to each venue to set their own restrictions and rules, so make sure you know what they are before you book.