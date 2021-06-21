CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bronx, Hunts Point, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for suspects accused in an attack on an off-duty police officer in the Bronx.

The incident just after 11 a.m. on Monday at Bryant and Lafayette avenues in Hunts Point.

Sources told CBS2 the officer was hit with a baseball bat.

Investigators are now looking for as many as six suspects.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was said to be in stable condition.

There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

