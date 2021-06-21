NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is coming off yet another deadly weekend as gun violence continues to surge.
From Friday through Sunday, the NYPD says 27 people were shot and two killed in 23 shootings around the city.READ MORE: Many EMTs Carrying Trauma From The Height Of The Pandemic
Ten of those shootings happened Sunday.
Police are also investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Inwood.READ MORE: Police: Food, Drinks Fly After Woman Gets Into Argument With 7-Eleven Worker
Investigators say a 34-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in a black BMW shortly before 5 a.m. on Dyckman Street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Your First Check Is Less Than A Month Away
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.