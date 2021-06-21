NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stole another man’s wallet at a subway station in Queens.
It happened around 3 p.m. back on June 9 inside the Elmhurst Avenue G/R station.
Police said the suspect approached the 56-year-old victim and started rifling through his pockets.
He allegedly made off with the man's wallet, containing $1,500 in cash and numerous credit cards.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.