NEW YORK (AP/CBSNewYork) — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is the projected winner of the Republican mayoral primary in New York City, according to the Associated Press.
The longtime radio talk show host known for his red berets and focus on crime defeated businessman Fernando Mateo.
Sliwa faces long odds in the general election. His Democratic opponent may not be known for weeks.
The city's Democratic primary is being decided by a new ranked choice voting system and hinges partly on tens of thousands of absentee ballots still to be counted.
The city’s Democratic primary is being decided by a new ranked choice voting system and hinges partly on tens of thousands of absentee ballots still to be counted.
The top tier of candidates includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, attorney Maya Wiley and onetime presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
