NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man seen on video mowing down a school bus driver is now facing charges, police say.
The NYPD said 22-year-old Kymani Hardie was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and vehicular assault.
Hardie is accused of running over 44-year-old Camella Gainey back on April 30 in East New York.
Surveillance video showed Hardie’s car stopped behind the bus at an intersection. Police said he walked over and tapped on Gainey’s window.
When she got out to record him, he could be seen driving right into her.
Gainey’s sister told CBS2 the mother of two has been driving a bus for over five years. She had to undergo surgery for a broken leg and ribs.