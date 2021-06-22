NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight Democrats are vying to become the next Manhattan district attorney.

From gun violence to potentially prosecuting former President Donald Trump about financial matters, the person who assumes the position will inherit a number of issues, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday.

All eyes may be on the mayor’s race, but the Manhattan DA is among the most powerful positions in the city.

Ranked choice voting does not apply to this race, so one vote is all you get. Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face off in November against criminal defense attorney Thomas Kinneff, the lone Republican running.

Candidate Tahanie Aboushi was joined by actress and former mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon on Tuesday morning in a last-ditch effort to sway voters headed to the polls.

“A decision a prosecutor makes goes well beyond that office and comes into our homes and neighborhoods and dictates the obstacles and opportunities we will have for generations to come,” Aboushi said.

The Democratic field is crowded with eight contenders in a year when a rise in violent crime, criminal justice and reform have taken center stage.

“Crime is slowly increasing. We have to get the leadership right and elect leadership across the city who are committed to a collaborative future that brings New York City out of the pandemic,” candidate Lucy Lang said.

While few polls have been done on this race, the latest figures show Alvin Bragg in the lead with 34% of the vote, followed by Tali Farhadian Weinstein at 25%, according to Data For Progress.

Bragg, most recently a chief deputy attorney general in New York state, promises to end cash bail and not prosecute low-level offenses which he says doesn’t benefit public safety.

Farhadian Weinstein, who worked in the Justice Department during President Barack Obama’s leadership, has a 10-point plan to address gun violence, with an emphasis on gun trafficking prosecutions.

She has come under fire recently for not paying federal income taxes for multiple years.

With just hours to go, voters will decide what justice will look like in Manhattan.