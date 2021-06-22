NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City hit a major vaccine milestone Monday.
Nine million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered citywide.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: Dance Parties, Watch Parties Feature Happy Crowds In New York City And Beyond
That includes doses given in the city to non-city residents.READ MORE: New Jersey Lab Comes Up With Rapid Analysis Test That Specifically Looks For COVID-19 Delta Variant
The city’s Health Department says more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than four million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
COVID VACCINEMORE NEWS: Debate Heats Up Over How Long Island Should Allocate Federal COVID-19 Rescue Money
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Monday, June 21.