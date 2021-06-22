NYC PrimaryCheck Out CBS2's Voter Guide For What To Know Before You Go; Polls Open Until 9 p.m.
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City hit a major vaccine milestone Monday.

Nine million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered citywide.

That includes doses given in the city to non-city residents.

The city’s Health Department says more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than four million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Monday, June 21.

