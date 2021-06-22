NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New York. All eyes are on the race for mayor of New York City.
Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.
Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.
When to vote? Early voting was held from June 12 to June 20. Election Day is June 22. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: Early voting locations often differ from Election Day locations.)
Other key deadlines? Completed absentee ballots must be returned in person or postmarked by June 22.
What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.
New York City voters will choose from a crowded field of mayoral candidates ahead of the November General Election. Click here to watch their latest debate or here for one-on-one conversations.
New York City is also rolling out ranked choice voting for the first time. Click here to learn how it works.
New York City absentee ballot information, poll site lists, early voting schedule, click here