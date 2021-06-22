RANDOLPH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on one New Jersey town’s plan to change the school calendar.
Criticism began when the Randolph School Board voted in May to refer to Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Following complaints from Italian-Americans, the board then voted earlier this month to replace the names of holidays with just the phrase “day off.”
The Randolph School Board voted 8 to 1 Monday night to overturn that decision. The Board of Education reversed the ruling following public outcry.