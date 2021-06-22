NYC PrimaryCheck Out CBS2's Voter Guide For What To Know Before You Go; Polls Open Until 9 p.m.
By CBSNewYork Team
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a real light show overnight in Rockland County.

One Twitter user posted video of near-constant ribbon lightning for about 20 seconds or so.

The violent weather was accompanied by a tornado warning for counties north of New York City, staring around 10 p.m. Monday.

Some twisting in the atmosphere was detecting, but there were no reports of anything touching down.

