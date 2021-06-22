NYC PrimaryCheck The First Round Of Results In NYC's Ranked Choice Democratic Primary
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hoverboard, Local TV, New York, New York City, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hoverboard daredevil is getting plenty of attention for his impressive ride around Times Square.

Video shows Hunter Kowald flying around early Saturday morning in what looks like a giant drone aircraft.

READ MORE: NYC Primary: New Yorkers Head To Polls To Pick Next Mayor, Candidates Make Last-Minute Campaign Push

He told “Inside Edition” it’s a custom-made machine.

“It’s a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly,” Kowald said. “There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially I could have two motors fail and still land safely.”

READ MORE: NYC Primary: So Many Options For Manhattan District Attorney, And Ranked Choice Voting Doesn't Apply

Kowald’s hoverboard ride is being compared to the Green Goblin scenes from the 2002 movie “Spider-Man.”

The video has been viewed online more than 4 million times.

MORE NEWS: NYC Primary: All Eyes On City's Economic Recovery As Voters Decide All 5 Borough President Positions

Click here to watch Kowald’s full “Inside Edition” interview.

CBSNewYork Team