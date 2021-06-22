NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hoverboard daredevil is getting plenty of attention for his impressive ride around Times Square.
Video shows Hunter Kowald flying around early Saturday morning in what looks like a giant drone aircraft.READ MORE: NYC Primary: New Yorkers Head To Polls To Pick Next Mayor, Candidates Make Last-Minute Campaign Push
He told “Inside Edition” it’s a custom-made machine.
“It’s a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly,” Kowald said. “There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially I could have two motors fail and still land safely.”READ MORE: NYC Primary: So Many Options For Manhattan District Attorney, And Ranked Choice Voting Doesn't Apply
Kowald’s hoverboard ride is being compared to the Green Goblin scenes from the 2002 movie “Spider-Man.”
The video has been viewed online more than 4 million times.MORE NEWS: NYC Primary: All Eyes On City's Economic Recovery As Voters Decide All 5 Borough President Positions
Click here to watch Kowald’s full “Inside Edition” interview.