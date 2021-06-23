NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Work was being done Wednesday morning to preserve a gay liberation monument.
The sculptural group by George Segal is located in Christopher Park in Greenwich Village. It commemorates the Stonewall Riots.
Wednesday, NYC Parks staff cleaned the figures and applied a special lacquer to protect it.
Park officials say the special wax preserves the aesthetic of the pieces while ensuring they are kept safe and standing in good condition.