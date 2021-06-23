WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of groping two women at Dave and Buster’s.
Philip Lively, 38, of East Orange, was arrested shortly after 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.
One woman told police he brushed up against her and grabbed her buttocks. When she turned around, she allegedly saw him to it to another woman.
The first woman reported the incident to security, who detained Lively.
Officers responded and reviewed the surveillance footage, which police said confirmed the woman's story.
Lively was charged with criminal sexual contact and released on a summons.