NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rocket Man is taking off one last time.
Singer Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour.
“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had,” John said in a video.
"Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road — The Final Tour" will begin in Europe this September before heading to the United States in January 2022.
The tour will stop in the Tri-State Area in February and March with concerts at Madison Square Garden, the Barclays Center, Nassau Coliseum and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
A stadium tour in Europe and North America will kick off in May 2022. John will be back in the area on July 23, 2022, to perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Tickets go on sale to the public on June 30. For more information, visit eltonjohn.com/tours.