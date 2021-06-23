NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has been tasked with solving another brutal murder that was caught on camera, this time in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

The video is tough to watch, but it’s tougher to listen to the victim’s fiancée and mother of his twin toddler boys, CBS2’s Chris Wragge reported Wednesday.

“My fiancé was a great father. He was a family man. He put his kids first and his family first, and now I have to tell my little ones that their father is not returning home any time soon,” Nixia Jordan said.

Milton Grant, 34, was shot and killed and his friend was injured when the two were ambushed while Grant sat in his BMW just before 5 a.m. on Monday on Dyckman Street.

“I never thought that my husband would be taken from me in this way. We talked about having forever together, about raising our kids. We just put them in sports, and so now I’m thinking how am I supposed to take them to practice without their dad accompanying me,” Jordan said.

Police released surveillance video of the crime. While trying to get away from the suspects, Grant was shot and crashed his car. At that point, one of the suspects is seen firing his gun at the man with Grant. He then jumps into Grant’s car, robbing him of his chain, his watch and a ring, while Grant died in the driver’s seat.

“My husband liked nice things. He worked hard for his jewelry, for his shoes, for his clothes, for his cars. And for someone to just murder him, senselessly murder him, for his belongs instead of working hard for getting his own, is just a slap in the face. To take a life just for his jewelry is just insane,” Jordan said.

According to Jordan, as of Wednesday morning police had yet to make contact with her and police had made no arrests. However, they apparently have a substantial lead.

The surveillance video recording shows another brutal, senseless murder that has robbed twin little boys of their father.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to go on,” Jordan said. “He picked them up from school. He was just a very hands-on father and a very hands-on son. Him and his father’s relationship, they’re thick as thieves, and that’s how I wanted my kids to be with him, and now they’ve been robbed of that opportunity.”

The four suspects drove off in a grey Honda accord.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.