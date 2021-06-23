NYC PrimaryCheck The First Round Of Results In NYC's Ranked Choice Democratic Primary
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

Skies cleared out overnight, temps are dropping back into the 50s for the first time in a week! We have a dry and stable airmass moving over the region for the next few days.

Temps will start off with a range from the lower 40s in the Catskills, to the upper 50s around the coast. Rebounding nicely by the afternoon, temps rise to a comfortable level in upper 70s.

Thursday is repeat day, by Friday temps climb into the 80s with a warm front offshore bringing in some clouds and possibly a few drops east of NYC.

The weekend is looking hotter and more humid with a garden-variety pop-up storm.

