By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Votes continue to be counted in the race for New York City Comptroller.

With 82% of precincts reporting, City Councilman Brad Lander leads Council Speaker Corey Johnson with 31% of the vote to Johnson’s 23%.

Both are ahead of Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who has 14%.

There are a total of 10 candidates vying for the post.

The next comptroller will help the city recover from the pandemic, handle budgets for housing and police, and deal with pension issues.

