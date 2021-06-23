NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Votes continue to be counted in the race for New York City Comptroller.
With 82% of precincts reporting, City Councilman Brad Lander leads Council Speaker Corey Johnson with 31% of the vote to Johnson's 23%.
Both are ahead of Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who has 14%.
There are a total of 10 candidates vying for the post.
The next comptroller will help the city recover from the pandemic, handle budgets for housing and police, and deal with pension issues.